Woman testifies in court that she was not kidnapped

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman who police said was kidnapped in Brandon over the weekend testified in court Wednesday, saying she willingly went with the man who is charged with the crime.

Sheaquiryona Boyd said in Brandon Municipal Court that she was not kidnapped by Derrick Boyd.

An investigator also testified. Authorities said this was the first time that they’d hear Sheaquiryona say that she went with Derrick Boyd willingly.

WJTV spoke with Brandon Police Chief William Thompson about the situation. He said that she had not officially recanted her story.

U.S. Marshals arrested Derrick Boyd in Jackson Monday.

On Saturday, Brandon Police said they went to W. Jasper Street about a home invasion and kidnapping. Officers said the suspect arrived at the apartment with a gun and forced his way inside. Police said Derrick Boyd took his estranged girlfriend, Sheaquiryona.

According to authorities, Sheaquiryona walked inside the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Office later that evening safe and unharmed.

The suspect was charged with felony kidnapping and burglary. A judge set his bond at $1 million Monday. Police charged his mother, Phyllis Boyd, with accessory after the fact for kidnapping and burglary and her bond was at $500,000.

On Wednesday, Phyllis Boyd waived her right to a preliminary hearing, and her bond was reduced to $50,000.