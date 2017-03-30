1 man busted for having 33 pounds of marijuana

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is busted for having more than 30 pounds of marijuana on I-20.

David Lechuga is charged with trafficking of marijuana.

The Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force officer tried to stop a Ford pickup truck on I-20 aroud 12:30 a.m Wednesday.

The driver, Lechuga, didn’t stop for the officer.

Authorities said he took the downtown Brandon exit and headed down Highway 80. He got back on the interstate heading east.

We’re told at the Highway 471 overpass, Lechuga tried to make a U-turn. He lost control of the truck and got stuck in the median.That’s when he was taken into custody.

Authorities found several bundles of marijuana in the tool box of the truck. The drugs are street valued at $33,000.

He was taken to the Rankin County jail.