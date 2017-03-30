2 Wilkinson County roads washed out during severe storms

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two roads in Wilkinson County were washed out by severe storms.

According to Marlin Reid with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency, they were notified around 8 a.m that parts of Donegal Road and Lake Mary Road were washed out.

We’re told that about eight families live behind the stretch of Donegal Road road that is damaged.

Caution tape was placed around the washed-out portion of the road to keep drivers from crossing it. Officials said they’d hired contractors that are currently working on Donegal Road. We’re told that about eight families live behind the stretch of the road that is damaged.

For a temporary fix, crews will be putting down pallets. The emergency management agency said they are not sure how long it will be until the road can fully be prepared.

Wilkinson Co. EMA has hired contractors to lay pallets down over the washout as a temporary fix. #mswx pic.twitter.com/BWoxx16NL1 — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) March 30, 2017

There are about 8 families on the other side of Donegal Rd. This car is one of them. #mswx pic.twitter.com/XUAnTU2dDJ — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) March 30, 2017

Last nights storms washout out two roads in the Woodville area in Wilkinson Co. #mswx — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) March 30, 2017