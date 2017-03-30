Amnesty Days in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) –The Ridgeland Police Department and the Ridgeland Municipal Court are holding Amnesty Days on March 30 and March 31.

The program is for violators who have an outstanding fine with municipal court or have an arrest warrant issued for them.

On the Amnesty Days, you can come in and pay fines in full and have the contempt of court fees waived.

There are also alternative measures to an immediate full fine payment.

Anyone who has an outstanding warrant or wishes to determine if an arrest warrant has been issued against them, contact the Ridgeland Court Services at 601-853-2001.