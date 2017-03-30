Hit-and-run suspect convicted in accident that left bicyclist injured

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist has been convicted on several charges.

42-year-old Jason Dwayne Perkins was convicted on March 22 of failing to move over for a bicyclist, providing false information, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and causing a vehicle crash with a bicyclist.

He is serving 18 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for these charges.

On July 25, 2016, 44-year-old Amy Biernat was riding her bike on the Natchez Trace Parkway when she was hit by a white Nissan. The driver left the scene.

She suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Nissan was found abandoned about a mile and a half north along the Parkway.

Perkins was later named as a suspect in the investigation.

He was arrested by Scott County Deputies in August and transferred to Madison County Detention Center.