House Bill 1090 could crack down on welfare fraud if signed into law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi is cracking down on Medicaid, welfare and food stamp recipients.

It’s a move by the legislature that would hire an outside company to investigate fraud.

It’s a part of House Bill 1090.

“People who work and qualify for Medicaid it’s not them that’s getting over on the system, it’s the employer,” said Brenda Scott, who is the president of the Mississippi Alliance for State Employees.

She’s not supporting HB 1090.

“I don’t know if they’ll find any fraud or abuse among the recipients,” Scott said. “I think there’s already been some type of audit, but they’re going to be contracting out.”

The bill calls for the state to hire a private contractor to verify recipients identities, addresses, income levels and track where recipients are spending money.

“What they have done is redirected taxpayers dollars into the coffers of out of state on most occasions, private for profit, companies,” Scott said.

Democrats were full of questions for Republicans trying to push the bill forward, criticizing them for not providing statistics to show if there is fraud in the State.

Nationally, in 2015 the government recovered $2.4 billion as a result of health care fraud judgments, settlements, and administrative fraud, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

In 2012, the USDA reported 342 food stamp fraud convictions.

“But the bulk of people who are on the system are law-abiding good, most of the time working a job and having to rely on food stamps, I know because I’ve been there,” Scott said.

WJTV reached out to Gov. Bryant to see if he plans to sign House Bill 1090 into law. His office sent this statement.

Gov. Bryant has worked his entire career toward the elimination of waste, fraud, and abuse within Mississippi’s welfare programs. He believes House Bill 1090 will advance those efforts and will sign it. – Clay Chandler, Director of Communications for Bryant’s Office