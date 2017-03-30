Man found gulity in drug trafficking trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A California man is found guilty on drug charges after a three-day trial.

52-year-old Mark Randall Jones was convicted Wednesday of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, said Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain.

Jones was charged in a two-count federal indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride.

“The results of the successful federal prosecution of Mark Randall Jones and other defendants by the United States Attorney’s Office supports our goal to maintain the safety and integrity of the U.S. Mail,” said Postal Inspector in Charge Gonzalez.

Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, who presided over the case, will sentence Jones on June 7.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.