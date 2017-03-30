Mississippi prison shakedown turns up cocaine, meth, shanks

MDOC Shakedown in Vaiden View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC

VAIDEN, Miss. (AP) – A shakedown at a Mississippi prison turned up cocaine and crystal meth, along with shanks, necklaces and other contraband.

This is the sixth prison shakedown in a month, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The search Wednesday targeted the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.

It is part of an overall crackdown spearheaded by Pelicia Hall, the state’s new corrections commissioner.

Hall says all prison facilities are subject to unannounced searches.

The Carroll-Montgomery search also turned up scales, tattoo kits, cigarettes and jewelry. Inmates caught with contraband will face disciplinary action.

The news release says inmates who have stockpiles of contraband are likely engaging in extortion.