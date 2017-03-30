Mississippi prison shakedown turns up cocaine, meth, shanks

MDOC Shakedown in Vaiden
MDOC Shakedown in Vaiden x
Latest Galleries
-
MDOC Shakedown in Vaiden
-
MDOT I-55 near Northside Drive 03282017
-
MDOC Shakedowns
-
Jewelry stolen from Jackson hotel
-
Maps of planned Jackson water outage
-
Maps of planned Jackson water outage
-
Traffic lights down 03032017
-
Crash involving dump truck, 18-wheeler
-
Madison Walmart Shoplifting Suspect
-
Toomsuba shooting victims
VAIDEN, Miss. (AP) – A shakedown at a Mississippi prison turned up cocaine and crystal meth, along with shanks, necklaces and other contraband.
This is the sixth prison shakedown in a month, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The search Wednesday targeted the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.
It is part of an overall crackdown spearheaded by Pelicia Hall, the state’s new corrections commissioner.
Hall says all prison facilities are subject to unannounced searches.
The Carroll-Montgomery search also turned up scales, tattoo kits, cigarettes and jewelry. Inmates caught with contraband will face disciplinary action.
The news release says inmates who have stockpiles of contraband are likely engaging in extortion.