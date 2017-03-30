Mississippi prison shakedown turns up cocaine, meth, shanks

The Associated Press Published:

MDOC Shakedown in Vaiden

VAIDEN, Miss. (AP) – A shakedown at a Mississippi prison turned up cocaine and crystal meth, along with shanks, necklaces and other contraband.

This is the sixth prison shakedown in a month, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The search Wednesday targeted the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.

It is part of an overall crackdown spearheaded by Pelicia Hall, the state’s new corrections commissioner.

Hall says all prison facilities are subject to unannounced searches.

The Carroll-Montgomery search also turned up scales, tattoo kits, cigarettes and jewelry. Inmates caught with contraband will face disciplinary action.

The news release says inmates who have stockpiles of contraband are likely engaging in extortion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s