Muddy Bayou Bridge on Highway 465 in Warren County closed

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is planning to repair the Muddy Bayou Bridge on Highway 465 in Warren County.

The bridge was closed after a recent MDOT inspection revealed severe decay in the timber piles.

“We appreciate our district bridge crews for taking immediate action and closing this bridge on Highway 465 to all traffic yesterday,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “This kind of catch highlights the importance of having skilled engineers and enforcement officers to make quick assessments and implement traffic control.”

The bridge is located 15.7 miles west of U.S. Highway 61 in the Eagle Lake community.

MDOT says they are in the process of making plans to repair the bridge. It will remain closed until repairs are made. They expect to have it open in months.

“This closure was necessitated after the bridge inspection revealed damage to the foundation of the bridge,” said District Engineer Kevin Magee. “As repair plans progress, we’ll be able to give a more definite time frame for the length of the closure.”