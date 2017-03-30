‘Queen Victoria’ on The Court

Scott county’s own Victoria Vivians has made it to the Final Four with her Mississippi State women’s basketball team.

“It’s kind of been real intense in our household you know we stay watching ESPN and SEC Network and things like that to keep up with what she’s doing…and we stay traveling,” Vivians’ sister Kelcia Bufkin said.

“Everybody is just talking about it, everybody just happy that they made it to the final four,” former teammate Laqelia Odom said. “Everybody was glad they beat Baylor, everybody is just hoping they upset UCONN.”

Tomorrow Vivians and the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the undefeated UCONN lady huskies, something former coach Chad Harrison says has been years in the making.

“She might have been a high school LeBron James,” Harrison said. “Tremendous basketball player, tremendous basketball IQ, tremendous athleticism.

Vivians doesn’t just excel on the court.

“The thing about Victoria is not only was she a good athlete, she was a good student also,” Scott Central Principal, Patrick Henderson said. “Matter fact you don’t get to play division one ball at any level without being a good student and athlete.”

The MSU forward is a member of the Bulldogs 1000 point club, and holds a number of other awards but she is still known as a humble kid.

“Very humble person, very selfless person, she still is,” Harrison said. “I think that may be the most amazing thing about her is the fact that in spite of doing so may great things that she just has never been about herself.”

“I asked her, I said you ready? And then she said yes…I’m ready, she’s ready for the game,” Vivians’ Stepmother explained.