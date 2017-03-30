Repairs complete on I-20 bridge over Highway 49

I-20 bridge repairs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This photo shows the bridge damaged before the repairs. (Photo: MDOT) Crews remove and replace the beam (Photo: MDOT) Here's a photo of the replaced bridge. (Photo: MDOT) Here's a photo of the replaced I-20 bridge that runs over Highway 49. (Photo: MDOT)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews are finished repairing the I-20 bridge that runs over Highway 49 in Rankin County.

MDOT awarded an emergency repair contract to remove and replace the damaged bridge beam to Joe McGee Construction Inc. for about $376,000.

A large truck hit the underside of the bridge at the beginning of the month, causing damage. MDOT wokers, bridge inspectors, and enforcement responded to the crash with equipment to clear debris, assess the damage and re-route traffic safely.

“Repair and traffic management plans were quickly implemented following an assessment, and repairs were completed this week,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “This is an example of a project that wasn’t in our budget but was handled efficiently by our skilled and experienced crews, and was completed in a few weeks.”

“The replacement beam was fabricated at the time MDOT requested it, which is why the public did not see much physical work for two weeks,” said Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. “The patience of the traveling public is greatly appreciated and allowed our crews to work swiftly and efficiently to get the bridge back open to traffic as soon as possible.”