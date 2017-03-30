Senate committee approves Medgar Evers House Study Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the Medgar Evers House Study Act on Wedneday.

Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker reintroduced the bill earlier this month.

The committee approved Senate Bill 644, making it available for consideration by the full Senate.

The purpose of the bill was to authorize a special resource study to evaluate the national significance of the Jackson home where Civil Rights Icon Medgar Evers was murdered in June 1963.

The site is a designated Mississippi landmark under the State Antiquity Law and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.