Storms hit Mississippi, damage reported, some without power this morning

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The first of two rounds of severe storms is dealing a blow to some areas of Mississippi.

WJTV Meteorologist Ken South says residents should remain weather aware throughout the day on Thursday. “All modes of severe weather will be possible,” during this time Ken says, “including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.”

A wake low event is occurring just behind departing storms west of I-55. Winds from the southeast could gust up to 50 mph for 30 minutes. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2017

Tornado watch for Brandon area – Cancelled — Brandon E.O.C (@BrandonEOC) March 30, 2017

The Tornado Watch for central MS has been cancelled. #mswx pic.twitter.com/KufrUJ3hgA — Ken South (@KenSouthWJTV) March 30, 2017

Tornado Watch #101 is now canceled for all counties in WFO Jackson MS's forecast area. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2017

There are reports of trees and power lines down in several towns. Power is out to many residents, including those in Brookhaven, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Flowood, Jackson, Ridgeland, and Sunkist. Broohaven appears to be particularly hard hit, with approximately 4, 094 customer without power as of this initial posting.

@WJTV we are out of power in Brookhaven ms — rachel carol hart (@rachelcarolhar6) March 30, 2017

T-Storm Warning: Yazoo, Hinds, Madison & Rankin until 2:30am. Storm moving NE 45mph & may produce 60mph winds. #mswx pic.twitter.com/uqEz9h9BUH — Ken South (@KenSouthWJTV) March 30, 2017

T-Storm Warning continues for Hinds until 1:15am. Storm is moving NE @ 40mph & may produce 60mph wind gusts. #mswx pic.twitter.com/DZFTNc9r8e — Ken South (@KenSouthWJTV) March 30, 2017

Tornado Watch #101 canceled elsewhere in WFO JAN's CWA. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2017

Tornado Watch #101 remains until 3 AM for Holmes, Yazoo, Madison, Hinds, Rankin, Copiah, Simpson, Lincoln, Lawrence counties in central MS. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2017

Tornado Watch #101 (expires at 3 am CDT) was recently expanded east to cover Madison/Hinds/Rankin/Copiah/Simpson/Lincoln/Lawrence in MS. pic.twitter.com/frcChwDcRI — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 30, 2017

