Storms hit Mississippi, damage reported, some without power this morning

WJTV Storm Team 12 Radar

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The first of two rounds of severe storms is dealing a blow to some areas of Mississippi.

WJTV Meteorologist Ken South says residents should remain weather aware throughout the day on Thursday.  “All modes of severe weather will be possible,” during this time Ken says, “including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.”

 

There are reports of trees and power lines down in several towns.  Power is out to many residents, including those in Brookhaven, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Flowood, Jackson, Ridgeland, and Sunkist.  Broohaven appears to be particularly hard hit, with approximately 4, 094 customer without power as of this initial posting.

 

