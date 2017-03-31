Brookhaven Schools closed today, storm cleanup continues

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi (WJTV) – Brookhaven Schools are closed today, Friday, March 31, 2017 because of power outages that are still affecting the area following severe weather on Wednesday night.

Schools were also closed on Thursday after storms downed trees and power lines there:

Outages in Brookhaven at this hour are affecting approximately 878 customers according to Entergy’s website. In some cases restoration of power is not expected until 8:00pm.

In Lincoln County The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will clean up storm damage from 8:00am to 5:00pm today. To facilitate this crews will shut down Highway 51 between U.S. 84 and Natchez Avenue. This comes after storms knocked power lines down and caused a gas leak in the area on Thursday.

The Brookhaven School District posted the following on social media (@BrookhavenSD) and on the district’s website:

ATTENTION!!! Brookhaven Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 31, due to power outages. — Brookhaven Schools (@BrookhavenSD) March 31, 2017

