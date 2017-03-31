Canton man found guilty of burglary, assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A jury found a Canton man guilty of burglary and assault Friday.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 38-year-old Chad Bowman was sentenced for one count of burglary of a dwelling with the intent to commit assault.

A Noxubee County jury convicted Bowman following a five-day trial. They deliberated for three hours.

An investigation revealed that Bowman drove from Canton to a cabin in Noxubee County. Officials said Bowman broke into the cabin and assaulted the victim, who was staying there.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 10 of those years suspended, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Bowman must also pay $500 in fines and court costs. Bowman must not make further contact with the victim and is banned from entering Noxubee County for five years.