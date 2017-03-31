Chastain Middle student spotted with ‘suspicious object’ near school taken into custody

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Chastian Middle School student is in custody after officials said he was spotted near the school with a suspicious object.

According to Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public and Media Relations for Jackson Public Schools, two students got into a physical altercation at Chastain Friday.

The parents of the students involved were called to the school, and the students were sent home.

Johnson said later in the morning, a safety officer spotted one of the students involved in the fight near the school with a suspicious object in his hand, Johnson said.

When the officer approached the student, he took off running. He was located at his home and taken into custody.

Johnson said they thought the object might have been a gun, but that has not been determined at this time.

Officials said the student would face charges

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s