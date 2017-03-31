Chastain Middle student spotted with ‘suspicious object’ near school taken into custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Chastian Middle School student is in custody after officials said he was spotted near the school with a suspicious object.

According to Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public and Media Relations for Jackson Public Schools, two students got into a physical altercation at Chastain Friday.

The parents of the students involved were called to the school, and the students were sent home.

Johnson said later in the morning, a safety officer spotted one of the students involved in the fight near the school with a suspicious object in his hand, Johnson said.

When the officer approached the student, he took off running. He was located at his home and taken into custody.

Johnson said they thought the object might have been a gun, but that has not been determined at this time.

Officials said the student would face charges