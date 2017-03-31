City of Raymond boil water advisory lifted

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — The precautionary boil water advisory issued for the City of Raymond has been lifted.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said the notice was issued due to a system wide pressure loss from a power outage caused by the storm.

Below are some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health on what you should do after a boil water advisory is lifted:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
    Example:

    • 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
    • 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
    • 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

    Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.
  • Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

 

 

 

 

