City of Raymond boil water advisory lifted

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — The precautionary boil water advisory issued for the City of Raymond has been lifted.
The Mississippi State Department of Health said the notice was issued due to a system wide pressure loss from a power outage caused by the storm.
Below are some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health on what you should do after a boil water advisory is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
Example:
- 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
- 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
- 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes
Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.