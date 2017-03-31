Court won’t revive suit over Confederate-themed state flag

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is trying to revive his lawsuit challenging the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Moore filed notice Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he will appeal a federal judge’s decision that dismissed the suit. The Mississippi flag has had the Confederate emblem since 1894, and voters chose to keep it in a 2001 referendum. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal appeals court has blocked an African-American attorney’s effort to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi state flag. The man says he’ll take the case to the Supreme Court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that it would not revive a lawsuit rejected by a lower court.

Carlos Moore filed suit in 2016, calling the flag “state-sanctioned hate speech.”

Opponents say the flag is a reminder of slavery and segregation, while supporters say it represents history.

A federal district judge dismissed Moore’s suit in September, saying he lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury.

Moore asked the appeals court to order the district judge to hold a trial on the lawsuit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s