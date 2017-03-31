Hinds County jail escapee captured in Missouri

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An inmate that escaped the Hinds County jail earlier this month has been captured.

According to Sheriff Victor Mason, Jermaine Butler was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal’s in St. Louis Missouri on Friday.

Butler along with two other inmates escaped the Raymond Detention Center on March 4.

He will go before a judge in St. Louis Nest week, Mason said.

Mason said Butler, along with Jamond Leonard and Demarcus Jones escaped by chipping away at their cell and climbing into a shaft to the outside.

Butler was being detained for multiple armed robbery charges, and Jones was being detained for a business burglary charge.

Leonard was being detained for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. MDOC says he was sentenced on November 22, 2016, to 10 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery.