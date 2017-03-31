Madison Ave Upper Elementary crossing guard hit by SUV

MADISON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a vehicle this morning.

Master Sergeant Jamie Brooks with the Madison Police Department says the crossing guard is ok and suffered “bumps and bruises.” The guard was hit by an SUV at approximately 7:10 this morning. The driver of the SUV stopped. The accident, he says, remains under investigation.

The school is located at 1209 Madison Avenue in the city of Madison.

The guard has not been officially identified.

