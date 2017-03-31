Man found dead in ditch after being hit by car

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 26-year-old man was found dead on the side of a Copiah County road Friday morning.

The coroner said Timonthy Herron’s body was found on Thomas Road.

Sheriff Harold Jones said the victim was hit by a vehicle. He was found about a half of a mile from his home in a ditch.

The coroner said people inside nearby heard a noise around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. They came outside and didn’t see anything.

Herron wasn’t found until Friday morning.

Preliminary reports show he died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, contact authorities.

