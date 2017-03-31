CLEARED: Eastgate Drive and Government Street in Brandon

UPDATE: 03/31/2017 8:23am The City of Brandon says this scene is now cleared.

Original Story:

BRANDON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police in Brandon are on the scene of a crash with injuries at Eastgate Drive and Government Street. Traffic lanes are partially blocked at this time.

Brandon PD on scene of accident with injuries at Eastgate Dr and Government St. Lanes are partially blocked. Expect delays. — City of Brandon, MS (@CityofBrandonMs) March 31, 2017

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

The extent of the injuries reported is unknown at this time.

WJTV is working with authorities to provide more information, Traffic updates will be posted as soon as they are available.

