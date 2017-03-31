JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility and many transgendered men and women are volunteering in honor of the day.

The Transgender Education and Advocacy program was held at the Mississippi Food Network.

The activities that were held were designed to celebrate the talents of transgenders and raising awareness.

“It’s important for us to come out and do what we can and help as a community as a whole, said volunteer Malaysia Walker. “Instead of taking the whole problem to just one particular source. This way we can touch hands and touch hearts of everybody with what we’re doing today.”