Tree falls, damages headstones at Terry cemetery

Downed tree damages headstones at Terry cemetery
Downed tree damages headstones at Terry cemetery x
Latest Galleries
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — A downed tree has damaged some headstones at a cemetery in Terry.
According to The Hinds County News, the large oak tree was found on Friday morning. The cemetery is located on of I-55.
We’re told that lighting struck the tree during Wednesday night’s storm.
Friday morning, the tree was still smoldering.
Several headstones were damaged.
WJTV is working to get more information about this incident.