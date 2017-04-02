Car runs into St. Dominic’s Hospital overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police confirm a car slammed into the side of St. Dominic’s hospital around 2:12 Sunday morning.

A massive hole now remains in the St. Dominic’s Heart building off of the I-55 ramp to Lakeland Drive.

Skid marks from the car are shown in the grass. It appears the car also hit a roadway sign on the ramp.

JPD confirms a man and a woman were inside the car when it crashed. The woman was taken to Baptist Medical Hospital by AMR.

There is no word on if any arrests were made.