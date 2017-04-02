FINAL: Bulldogs fall to South Carolina 67-55

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. 7/2/2017

Bulldogs fall to South Carolina 67-55.

The Bulldogs come off the floor to a standing ovation from their fans. pic.twitter.com/sPHyd4VUIR — TJ Werre (@TJ_WJTV) April 3, 2017

We'll have a recap of the Bulldogs' history-making season tonight

DALLAS, TX (WJTV) – The Mississippi State women are off to a slow start in their first-ever national championship game.

South Carolina leads the Bulldogs at halftime 36-26. MSU is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, with Victoria Vivians leading the team with seven points.

A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray have been problematic for the Bulldogs. They have combined for 22 points, six rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in the first half.

