HALFTIME: Bulldogs trail South Carolina 36-26

DALLAS, TX (WJTV) – The Mississippi State women are off to a slow start in their first-ever national championship game.

South Carolina leads the Bulldogs at halftime 36-26. MSU is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, with Victoria Vivians leading the team with seven points.

A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray have been problematic for the Bulldogs. They have combined for 22 points, six rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in the first half.

Be sure to stay up to date with WJTV 12 throughout the rest of the game.