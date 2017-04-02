Jackson community works to “Take Back the Sub”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Feet away from where children play in Westside Park, 16-year-old Davonza Bell was shot and killed just days ago.

“This park is only for the kids to have a good time not the gambling and none of this because we don’t believe in the gambling around her,” says longtime Jackson resident, Cynthia William.

Her grandchildren play on the slides and swings every day. Now, she says the kids don’t even want to go to the park.

“We’ve got to get a handle on this too many young folks are dying,” says Reverend Benjamin Bolden. He’s lived in the neighborhood his entire life and remembers what he calls the good ole days.

“When family watched out for one another, and you could leave home and the door open and everybody would watch out for one another if you came from somebody’s else people would say can I help ya but we don’t do that now,” adds Bolden.

It’s a time he wants to get back to which is why these neighbors are calling for everyone to “take back the sub.”

“It’s important that we make sure that the community is able to have a safe space that is owned by everyone in this place,” says Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

“We don’t have a lot of crime in the sub it’s those coming into the subs they’re doing things, but here you got some good folks out here some good family,” adds Rev. Bolden.