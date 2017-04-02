Man Shot at American Legion Lodge in Edwards

By Published:

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) –  A Utica man is recovering after being shot multiple times at the American Legion Lodge in Edwards.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is happened this morning on Askew Ferry Road.

Major Pete Luke said, “We received the call just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators determined that an altercation started inside the building and moved out into the parking lot where gunshots were fired by an unknown assailant.”

We’re told the victim is 28-year-old Meredith Burns. He was shot multiple times and taken to a Vicksburg hospital by private vehicle.

Burns was last listed in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

