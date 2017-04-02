Mississippi School Delays

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pine Belt schools will be delayed Monday, April 3, 2017 due to severe weather.

Here’s a list of school delays:

– Due to expected severe weather, on Monday all HPSD schools will have a delayed start.

Buses will start their routes at 9:00 a.m. All staff will report at 9:00 a.m. (Cafeteria and transportation contact your supervisor.)

Delayed School Start Times are as follows:

Mary Bethune: 9:15 a.m.
NR Burger Middle School: 9:30 a.m.
Burney STEAM Academy: 9:40 a.m.
All Elementary Schools: 10:00 a.m.
Hattiesburg High: 10:30 a.m.

– All University of Southern Mississippi campuses and teaching sites in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast will have a delayed start on Monday, beginning operations at 10 a.m. due to the threat of severe weather overnight and into the morning.

– All Lamar County School District schools will start 2 hours later than normal tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017. Bus arrival and school start times will be 2 hours later than normal. We plan to follow regular dismissal times.

– Jones County Schools, will implement a 2-hour late start.

All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later as well

  • 9:45 am Jones County Elementary Schools will resume classes
  • 9:50am Jones County middle and High Schools will resume classes

 – Laurel City Schools will also have a 2-hour late start.

– All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later due to the impending weather.

  • 9:45am Laurel High & Middle Schools will resume classes
  • 10:15am Laurel Elementary Schools will resume classes

 – Laurel Christian School will also have a 2-hour late start

  • 10:00am Pre-School, Elementary & High School will resume classes

 – St. Johns Day School Will also have a 2 hour delay from their normal schedule.

 – 1st Trinity Early Learning Center will also have a 3 hour delay

  • 9:30am 1st Trinity will resume classes

– Healing Touch Career College – Jackson Campus will have a 2 hour delayed start

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s