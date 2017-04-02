Mississippi School Delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pine Belt schools will be delayed Monday, April 3, 2017 due to severe weather.
Here’s a list of school delays:
– Due to expected severe weather, on Monday all HPSD schools will have a delayed start.
Buses will start their routes at 9:00 a.m. All staff will report at 9:00 a.m. (Cafeteria and transportation contact your supervisor.)
Delayed School Start Times are as follows:
Mary Bethune: 9:15 a.m.
NR Burger Middle School: 9:30 a.m.
Burney STEAM Academy: 9:40 a.m.
All Elementary Schools: 10:00 a.m.
Hattiesburg High: 10:30 a.m.
– All University of Southern Mississippi campuses and teaching sites in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast will have a delayed start on Monday, beginning operations at 10 a.m. due to the threat of severe weather overnight and into the morning.
– All Lamar County School District schools will start 2 hours later than normal tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017. Bus arrival and school start times will be 2 hours later than normal. We plan to follow regular dismissal times.
– Jones County Schools, will implement a 2-hour late start.
All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later as well
- 9:45 am Jones County Elementary Schools will resume classes
- 9:50am Jones County middle and High Schools will resume classes
– Laurel City Schools will also have a 2-hour late start.
– All bus routes will start 2 hours later and class will resume 2 hours later due to the impending weather.
- 9:45am Laurel High & Middle Schools will resume classes
- 10:15am Laurel Elementary Schools will resume classes
– Laurel Christian School will also have a 2-hour late start
- 10:00am Pre-School, Elementary & High School will resume classes
– St. Johns Day School Will also have a 2 hour delay from their normal schedule.
– 1st Trinity Early Learning Center will also have a 3 hour delay
- 9:30am 1st Trinity will resume classes
– Healing Touch Career College – Jackson Campus will have a 2 hour delayed start