Roads closed in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy rain Sunday night is flooding roads in Rankin County.

According to the Rankin County Emergency Operations these roads are closed due to flooding or will soon be closed:

Castlewoods Blvd, Woodlands Dr, Avalon Way, Hugh Ward, Williams Rd, Pinecone Cv, Glensview Dr.

MDOT is reporting flooding on I-20 and Highway 468 near the Pearson Road Exit 48.

The Rankin County storm shelter is open on 651 Marquette Road.

WJTV urges drivers to turn around don’t drown when you notice high water on the roads.

This is a developing story and will update when more information becomes available.