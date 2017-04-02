Storm shelters open in Central Mississippi

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to bring damaging wind, potential tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and hail to Central Mississippi throughout Sunday evening and night.

So far, two local shelters have opened their doors.

The Rankin County and the Copiah County storm shelters are now open for anyone who needs to use them.

The Copiah County shelter is located on Epps Lane off I55 exit 65.

It’s important to stay weather aware throughout the evening. You can download the free WJTV Weather App and follow us on Facebook for constant updates. And if the power goes out, follow the WJTV livestream.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE WJTV LIVESTREAM

