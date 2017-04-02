Tracking the severe weather threat in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong storms are expected to hit Central Mississippi Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

All forms of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and flash flooding.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all of central & south MS through Monday morning. 2" to 4" of rain possible. #mswx pic.twitter.com/Qy7TCb9adY — Storm Team 12 (@StormTeam12) April 2, 2017

TIMING

The tornado watch for Central Mississippi will last through 9 p.m. in areas West of Jackson. The flash flood watch will continue in our viewing area until 3 a.m.

The squall line is expected to cross over our area overnight.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO NOW?

Have a plan in place that you can quickly act on if a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued for your area.

Stay weather aware. You can follow us on Twitter & Facebook for information & to ask questions.

Keep in mind, this is a developing situation. We’ll continue to update our forecast through the night as necessary.

If you haven’t already, now is a good time to download the free Storm Team 12 weather app. It’s available for Android and Apple Devices. It’ll let you look at radar anytime and you can set it up to alert you if a warning is issued for your area. If the power goes out, you’ll have access to our live streaming breaking news and weather coverage.