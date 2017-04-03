Chad Kelly’s Pro Day cut short by wrist injury

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – What’s been an eventful NFL Draft process for Chad Kelly took another turn on Monday.

The former Ole Miss quarterback’s Pro Day was cut short after he aggravated a wrist injury. He said he injured it a week ago while training. Ole Miss later announced Kelly will throw for NFL scouts on April 22.

#OleMiss QB Chad Kelly cut his Pro Day short after re-aggravating a wrist injury suffered in training. He's weighing whether he can return — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2017

This comes in an offseason where Kelly has been trying to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last year on Nov. 5 against Georgia Southern. Not only that, he was also uninvited to this year’s NFL Combine due to past off-the-field issues.

He did take part in the Senior Bowl, watching practices and doing interviews with teams.

Click the video above to hear from Kelly on how he’s tried to keep his focus during this draft process.