Intersection near Highway 43, 2nd Street closed in Pelahatchie due to flooding

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers have closed the intersection at Highway 43 and 2nd Street in Pelahatchie.

The area has been blocked off because of flooding.

City officials said they believe the water will recede soon, but residents should avoid the area in the meantime.

In addition to that area, the East Rankin High School football practice field is underwater because of a nearby creek.

Due to rising water Pelahatchie Elementary and Pelahatchie High School will dismissed early at 1:15 on Monday.

