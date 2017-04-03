Photos: Flooding in Canton

Canton flooding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV) Water rises near Union and Lee streets in Canton. (Photo: WJTV)

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Floodwaters are high in parts of Canton from the overnight storm.

WJTV went to the area of Union and Lee streets.

Water could be seen covering some yards and roads.

Because of the current conditons, Peco Foods Plant on Fulton Street is cancelling their night shift for this evening and their dayshift for Tuesday.

They plan on resuming normal hours Tuesay night for the night shift.