Potential city partnership could save Jackson golf course

JACKSON, MISS (WJTV) — City leaders discussed a potential partnership that could prevent the Grove Park Golf Course from closing.

At a community meeting, Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber announced that the Jackson Urban League and the Missississippi Road Map to Health Equity will potential partner to keep the course open.

The non-profits plan to start a job training program, at the golf course, for non-college bound high school graduates from Jackson Public Schools. It would potentially mean federal dollars the could help or fully fund the golf course.

“They will learn different activities like chemicals, maintaining the greens, and concessions,” said Yarber “So all of those life skills we are looking at teaching here.”

“”We want to know which direction we are going,” said golfer Isaac Warden. “We don’t want to wind up looking at it and say okay they brought this, now they are looking to take it away and the city has nothing to do with it. ”

Yarber says the city will still be in control. This is just a partnership that could be the course’s only ace.

“This gives us a chance to see the park thrive and do well and continue to serve folks in this community,” said Yarber.

Discussion on the potential partnership will be brought up at Tuesday’s council meeting.