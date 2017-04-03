Prosecutors rest in Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial

The Associated Press Published:
District attorney investigator Robert Settana explains his interpretations of images from the Cure nightclub, right, made by the club's security cameras as he testifies for the prosecution during the trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court Monday, April 3, 2017 in Boston. The prosecution rested after Settana's testimony. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in the Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) – Prosecutors have wrapped up their case in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The prosecution formally rested its case Monday after more than a month of testimony.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of two men in 2012. Prosecutors allege he shot the men after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s attorneys have pointed the finger at the state’s star witness, a former Hernandez friend who was with him the night of the shootings. The defense claims Alexander Bradley shot the men in a drug dispute.

Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting Bradley to silence him.

The defense began calling witnesses Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s