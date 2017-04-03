Residents rescued from apartments; Homes flooded in Rankin County

Related Coverage Roads closed in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Heavy rain caused flooding in several parts of Rankin County.

In Flowood, residents at the Laurel Park Apartments on Lakeland Drive had to be rescued from high water levels.

Crews used a large tanker truck and boats to rescue people. Most of the residents there are at a shelter or at the Hilton Garden Inn in Flowood.

“I was sound asleep until I heard my car alarm going off and I looked outside and I almost fell to the ground, there was water all the way up to my headlights,” said resident Ireion Walker.

Over in Castlewoods, several residetns woke up to flooding.

Some neighbors said it was hard to watch the water pour into the neighborhood.

“Will I couldn’t sleep and about 2:30 it was just pouring and I looked out it was about a foot up to the garage,and I looked up and said its time to wake Ronnie up, and I looked out and saw the water was already pouring in and it was coming in from the front and the back, but ugh the whole street our mailbox was totally under water,” said Castlewoods resident Dee Moses.