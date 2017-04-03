Retaining wall falls in downtown Vicksburg; Parking lot, bank drive-thru damaged

Retaining wall falls in Vicksburg during overnight storms View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A retaining wall fell overnight in Vicksburg causing damage to a parking lot and a bank drive-thru.

Police Chief Walter Armstrong said the wall collapsed in between Washington and Clay streets.

It happened near The Lofts at First National. The building holds apartment lofts, a Trustmark Bank branch, and 10 South Rooftop Bar and Grill.

Property manger Reggie Bockman said the retaining wall at the church next door fell around midnight. She said about five cars were damaged, along with their parking lot and the bank’s drive-thru.

We’re told that crews came to the scene Monday morning to examine the damage.

Bockman said traffic would be rerouted for bank customers.

No injuries were reported.