Richland Avenue flooding in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Neighbors on Richland Avenue in Pearl saw flood waters all the way up to their front doors in some cases.

Pearl School District Delayed the start of school and neighbors say water had started to recede by the time buses ran.

However, resident Marty Fuller is worried about children in the neighborhood and what the city is doing about the flooding.

“The City of Pearl has known about this problem for several years, yet they continue to fail to address the issue at hand. The water is actually backing up as you can see into the yards, homes, and sheds of property owners.”

Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers says a levee system was put in place years ago to control flooding from nearby Richland Creek. The levee keeps most flood water out of the neighborhood, but some water does get into the low-lying areas when levee valves are closed, and we get big rain like we saw overnight.

We’re told that Pearl firefighters spent Monday pumping the water back over the levee.

