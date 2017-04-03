Rolling Fork mayor’s trial delayed in home repair fraud case

The Associated Press Published:
Mayor Eldridge Walker

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is delaying the trial of a Mississippi Delta mayor accused of defrauding the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd on Monday put off the trial of Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge “Butch” Walker. He will set a new date soon.

Walker’s attorney, Carlos Tanner, argues state prosecutors haven’t shared all evidence.

Tanner says Walker should get investigation records of two Brandon women who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the bank, because federal and state prosecutors worked together.

Assistant Attorney General Patrick Beasley says the state doesn’t have those records.

Walker was indicted in October 2015 on charges he submitted a false invoice for unnecessary home repairs. He was indicted on similar charges in 2014 that were dismissed.

Rolling Fork has about 2,100 residents.

