JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Parts of the Capital City were affected by the storms that moved through the area on Sunday night.

A huge tree fell down on Lurline Drive in Jackson. City of Jackson crews worked to clear the roadway. No power lines were hit in this area. No injuries were reported.

Flooding was reported on a South Jackson road overnight.

Water could be seen covering a part of McCluer Road near Henderson Road.

Cars had to drive down the road slowly.