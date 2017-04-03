WJTV Programming Note: 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

WJTV Published: Updated:
Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

PROGRAMMING NOTE FROM WJTV:  Because of WJTV’s coverage of severe weather and fatal storms in Mississippi on Sunday, April 2, 2017 the American Academy of Country Music Awards did not air as regularly scheduled.  A link to the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards is below:

52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (2017)

 

Although we apologize for any inconvenience caused by the programming change, precedence is giving to coverage of those issues and events that affect the safety of the community we serve.

 

 

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store

 

