Woman found dead inside car carried by flood waters in Florence

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a woman was found dead in her car after flood waters carried the car to a creek in Florence, Mississippi.

This is a developing story. WJTV is working with authorities to learn more and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

#BREAKING: woman found dead inside her car after flood waters carried it to a creek, in Florence. Rankin County sheriff confirms @WJTV — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) April 3, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.