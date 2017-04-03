Woman found dead inside car carried by flood waters in Florence

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a woman was found dead in her car after flood waters carried the car to a creek in Florence, Mississippi.
This is a developing story. WJTV is working with authorities to learn more and will provide more information as soon as it is available.
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.