Woman found dead inside car carried by flood waters in Florence

By Published: Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a woman was found dead in her car after flood waters carried the car to a creek in Florence, Mississippi.

This is a developing story.  WJTV is working with authorities to learn more and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s