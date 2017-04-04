1 arrested for alleged kidnapping, robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is arrested in connection with a Columbus kidnapping and robbery.

According to Columbus Police, Patrick Roby was arrested in the case.

Authorities said the incident started at the Leigh Mall parking lot around 6 p.m. on Monday. The 34-year-old victim was visiting from Japan for a business trip.

He told police that Roby approached him while he was getting inside of his rental car. Officials said the suspect got into the passenger seat and tried to tell the victim where to drive, but a language barrier kept the victim from clearly understanding Roby’s demands

Police said Roby told the victim to swap seats with him; the victim was also forced to give the suspect cash and stop at an ATM.

Roby also allegedly demanded to use the victim’s credit card to book a room at a Columbus motel. After the victim did so, he notified police.

Roby was taken into custody at the motel. The victim was able to identify him as the suspect.

We’re told that the Macon Police Department has an outstanding warrant for Roby for robbery, officers said.