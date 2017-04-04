2 men steal TVs from Kosciusko Walmart; Reward offered for info on suspects

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Kosciusko Police are investigating a shoplifting incident that happened at Walmart last month.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who can help indentify two people who were involved.

Authorities said on March 24 around 4:46 p.m., two men walked out of Walmart with two flatscreen TVs without paying for them. The men were spotted on the store’s

security cameras.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of the people in the surveillance photos would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.