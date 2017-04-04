2 men steal TVs from Kosciusko Walmart; Reward offered for info on suspects

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Kosciusko PD via Crime Stoppers

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Kosciusko Police are investigating a shoplifting incident that happened at Walmart last month.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who can help indentify two people who were involved.

Authorities said on March 24 around 4:46 p.m., two men walked out of Walmart with two flatscreen TVs without paying for them. The men were spotted on the store’s

Photo: Kosciusko PD via Crime Stoppers

security cameras.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of the people in the surveillance photos would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s