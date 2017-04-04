4 involved in counterfeiting ring plead guilty to racketeering

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people pleaded guilty to racketeering for their involvement in a counterfeiting ring that was operating in the Metro.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest said that Tonnie Carroll, Brenda Cross, Sylvester Anderson and Andre McClain were all sentenced to serve a term of 20 years in prison.

In August of 2015, the Madison Police Department began an investigation about counterfeit money that had been used at retail stores in Madison.

D.A. Guest said those involved would purchases items with counterfeit money and later return the items for a refund to receive authentic currency.

Police received a video of two of the people and were able to receive a credible tip through Crime Stoppers that identified two of the suspects, Carroll and Cross.

Investigators at the Madison Police Department contacted the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department and were able to confirm the identity of the two; they were also able to identify a third suspect involved as Anderson.

The Madison Police Department was able to obtain video of two of the individuals passing the bills and put the information out through media outlets hoping someone could help identify the suspects. After the information was released, Crime Stoppers received a call that identified both Carrol and Cross, who resided in Itta Bena, as the individuals in the video.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of all three suspects. After their arrest, law enforcement officers spoke with Carroll and Cross and they both admitted to passing counterfeit money in Madison, Canton, and Jackson.

They also identified McClain as the ringleader and as the person who had printed the money. A warrant was issued for McClain’s arrest, and he was later arrested in Indianapolis.

“I am proud of the work by the Madison Police Department that led to the dismantling of a counterfeiting ring that was targeting businesses in Madison and Hinds Counties,” D.A. Guest said. “I want to thank the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in helping us identify and apprehend several suspects in our case. These convictions are yet another example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together.”

“The convictions for racketeering would have not been possible without Crime Stoppers, he said. “Crime Stoppers is an outstanding organization that is dedicated to assisting law enforcement in the investigation and apprehension of criminal suspects. The involvement of the media, Crime Stoppers, and the public led to the information needed to identify, arrest and prosecute these four defendants.”

“The defendants were indicted for racketeering after evidence was presented that they acted in conjunction with one another to engage in a series of illegal acts to defraud the business community in our area,” he said. ” I hope that the convictions and sentences will serve as a deterrent to others that may consider preying on the businesses or citizens of Madison County.”