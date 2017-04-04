Attempted armed robbery at Shell gas station on Watkins Drive

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Jackson Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store.

According to JPD, it happened at the Shell gas station on Watkins Drive.

Police said the man fired shots in the business and left the scene on foot.

We’re told that nothing was taken from the store.

The suspect was last seen running on foot behind the building wearing a camouflage mask.

No one was injured.

