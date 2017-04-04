Child hit by car mirror on Woody Drive; No injuries reported

WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A child was hit by a car mirror Tuesday afternoon on Woody Drive, Jackson Police said.

Police and first responders went to the scene.

According to officers, the child was hit by a mirror of a car passing by. We’re told the child was not injured, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses on the scene tell WJTV that students had just been dropped off in the neighborhood by a school bus when the incident happened. They said the driver did stop.

No other details were released.

